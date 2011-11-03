* Q3 Recurring EBITDA up 19.5 pct to 163.6 mln euros

* Sees 2011 recurring EBITDA at more than 791.5 mln

* Shares up 2 pct, outperforming main index (Adds more detail, analyst's comment, updates shares)

By Harro Ten Wolde

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 A jump in advertising revenues for its core German-speaking TV business boosted third-quarter results at ProSieben PSMG_p.DE, the commercial broadcaster reported on Thursday, adding that it expects a rise in operating profits this year.

Recurring earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from continuing operations rose 19.5 percent to 163.6 million euros ($225.7 million) in the third quarter, beating the average forecast of 156 million euros given in a Reuters poll of analysts.

ProSieben reiterated it anticipates a medium single-digit percentage growth in sales this year and said it expects its recurring EBITDA profit in 2011 to beat last year's record high of 791.5 million euros.

"We are on the home stretch for another record year ... Our positive business development can be attributed to our strong positioning in our core television business," Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling said in a statement.

Analysts on average expect recurring EBITDA of 847 million euros in 2011, with the estimates of nine analysts ranging between 769 million euros and 906 million. [

ProSieben's shares were up 2 percent at 15.05 euros by 0842 GMT on Thursday, the top performer in the German market's mid-cap index , off nearly 1 pct, but still down 32 percent so far this year.

"The company is still in a good operative shape but has been penalised by the general weak economic outlook," said DZ Bank analyst Harald Heider.

"The current development and the outlook for the near term of the German and international ad markets is not that bad."

The company, which competes with Bertelsmann-owned RTL Group , said third-quarter sales from continuing operations jumped 8.9 percent to 594.5 million euros.

The figures are adjusted for the sale of ProSieben's Dutch and Belgian assets, which it sold in April for 1.23 billion euros to pay down debt.

As a result of the 1.2 billion euro debt repayment, the company reduced its debt to recurring EBIDTA ratio from 3.8 to 2.5, which is within its rolling twelve-month target of between 1.5 and 2.5.

The company also aims to generate 750 million euros in additional revenue by 2015. It expects double-digit growth in operations outside traditional German TV advertising by 2015. ($1=0.725 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)