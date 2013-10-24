NEW YORK, Oct 24 (RLPC) - Prospect Capital Corp,
the second-largest actively managed business development company
(BDC), is banking on its heft and diverse strategy in an
increasingly competitive middle market lending business.
With nearly $5 billion in assets and seven distinct
origination tactics, compared with most other much smaller BDCs
that concentrate on sponsor-driven private equity deals,
Prospect's winners are overshadowing the laggards.
Two of them - structured credit featuring collateralized
loan obligations (CLOs) and financial services buyouts - now
represent about one-quarter of portfolio assets and are pulling
in high double-digit yields.
"It's nice to have these Clydesdales pulling the wagon,"
Grier Eliasek, Prospect Capital Corp's president and chief
operating officer, told Thomson Reuters LPC in an interview at
Prospect's New York office.
Clydesdales are "handsome, weighty and powerful, but with a
gaiety of carriage and outlook, so that the impression is given
of quality and weight, rather than grossness and bulk," says the
Clydesdale Horse Society.
The other buckets are private equity sponsored deals, direct
lending, real estate, operating business buyouts and syndicated
debt investing.
The sponsor business is one pressure source. "It is a good
business, but probably down a couple hundred basis points over
the last 18 months and maybe it will keep marching downward in
spread," said Eliasek.
"Our assets yield in the 13.5 percent range, which is
several hundred basis points above our peers, and that's
precisely because we are in other origination strategies
relative to others," he added.
Scale gives Prospect access to deals and controls that may
elude competitors. Its market capitalization tops $3 billion.
"This is a $30 billion industry and we have 10 percent of it,"
said Eliasek. "We can hold larger transaction sizes. A $200
million deal? No problem."
BDCs are also among alternative funding sources expected to
gather steam if regulations lead banks to pull back.
Taking Control
Prospect doubled its assets in 2012 and has grown by about
30 percent this year. The portfolio houses more than 120 private
middle market companies in a wide range of industries such as
financial services, chemicals, electronics, food and healthcare.
"We try not to redline industries," Eliasek said.
With direct lending, often to family-owned companies,
Prospect said it is the only BDC maintaining a call center. The
center reaches out to intermediaries, such as business brokers,
regional accounting firms and estate lawyers, to generate deals.
As a CLO investor, Prospect partners with about a dozen
collateral managers to create what he calls "clean baskets from
inception." Prospect seeks a controlling equity stake, giving it
power to call the deal and redeploy assets.
Quality Control
Among Prospect's 2013 deals: a $70 million secured term loan
to support the recapitalization of Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp
units; a $197 million first-lien senior secured credit
facility to support a Capstone Logistics refinancing; and $80
million of first-lien senior secured loans and a revolver to
recapitalize Matrixx Initiatives, owner of cold
remedy maker Zicam.
Prospect keeps the same team on each deal from start to exit
to minimize risks.
"My mother taught me that if I made a mess I had to clean it
up," Eliasek said. "Being responsible for cleaning up the mess
is a powerful disincentive for creating future messes."
Prospect has gone six years without a new loan experiencing
non-accrual, meaning going 60 days without a borrower payment.
Raising Capital
Registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission and
publicly traded under the symbol PSEC , Prospect also has
diverse capital access.
Investors are about 30 percent institutional and 70 percent
retail.
Prospect is the only BDC with a medium-term note program,
for just-in-time funding, Eliasek said. Weekly issues mature in
three to 30 years, depending on need and interest rates.
Prospect regularly issues stock, of which $30 million to $40
million trades daily; tapped the market in March for $250
million 5.875 percent senior unsecured bonds due 2023 and has a
$650 million revolver backed by 20 banks.
Almost 90 percent of Prospect's assets are floating-rate,
while 93 percent of its liabilities are fixed as of the end of
June. The vast majority of portfolio investments are secured
first- and second-lien loans.
"If we go through another 2008-2009 dislocation, we'll have
all these assets continuing to generate cash flow that's
available to pay bondholders and our equity investors," Elisek
said. "That's quite different from others who capitalize
themselves by putting all of their assets encumbered by one bank
group and then unsecured holders behind them and equity behind
them."
Investment grade corporate ratings are BBB by S&P and BBB+
by Kroll. Moody's rates the credit facility Aa3.
National Securities, citing the relatively high-yielding
secured portfolio and low mix of non-accruals, on October 21
wrote "the Street's been asleep at the wheel on this stock - buy
shares at current levels before it wakes up."