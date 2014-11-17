Nov 17 Prospector Offshore Drilling Sa

* Paragon Offshore announces acquisition of a majority stake in Prospector

* Says Paragon Offshore reported that it has acquired 52,749,014 shares of Prospector Offshore Drilling S.A

* Says Paragon acquired shares at a price of 14.50 Norwegian crowns per share or $2.13 per share

* Following this transaction, Paragon owns a total of 52,749,014 shares of Prospector, equal to 55.8 pct of outstanding shares

* Paragon says "we look forward to launching tender for remaining shares of prospector as quickly as possible" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: