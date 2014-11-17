REFILE-INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
Nov 17 Prospector Offshore Drilling Sa
* Paragon Offshore announces acquisition of a majority stake in Prospector
* Says Paragon Offshore reported that it has acquired 52,749,014 shares of Prospector Offshore Drilling S.A
* Says Paragon acquired shares at a price of 14.50 Norwegian crowns per share or $2.13 per share
* Following this transaction, Paragon owns a total of 52,749,014 shares of Prospector, equal to 55.8 pct of outstanding shares
* Paragon says "we look forward to launching tender for remaining shares of prospector as quickly as possible" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Savanna reiterates support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp and rejection of the inferior total offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.