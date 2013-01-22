By Alistair Barr
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 22 Prosper, a leader in the
fast-growing "peer-to-peer" lending sector, said on Tuesday it
raised $20 million from venture capital firms led by Sequoia
Capital, stepping up competition with rival Lending Club.
Prosper also named Stephan Vermut, a veteran from the hedge
fund brokerage business, as its chief executive. Dawn Lepore had
been serving as interim CEO since last March.
Peer-to-peer lending cuts out banks by linking individual
investors who want to loan money with those looking to borrow
cash through an online marketplace.
Lending Club - which counts high-profile economist Larry
Summers and John Mack, the former CEO of Morgan Stanley,
as board members - is the largest peer-to-peer lending
marketplace.
The sector is growing fast, with Prosper's revenue and loan
originations doubling in the past year. The growth is being
partly driven by increased interest among institutional
investors, such as hedge funds, in peer-to-peer loans as a new
asset class.
Vermut was the founder of Merlin Securities, a so-called
prime brokerage firm that specializes in serving hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Co. acquired Merlin in April.
Ron Suber, former head of global sales at Merlin, is also
joining Prosper to help expand the firm's presence among
institutional investors.