* Rejects 'active surveillance' for radiation therapy
* Few if any side effects expected
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, April 17 Warren Buffett's decision to
undergo radiation treatment for his stage 1 prostate cancer
underlines how much a man's choice reflects personal values as
much as medical evidence.
Stage 1 prostate cancer, in which the malignancy is confined
to the prostate gland, "has an excellent long-term prognosis and
is in such a curable stage that a patient has several equally
valid options," said Dr. Jonathan Wright, a urological
oncologist at the University of Washington and the Seattle
Cancer Care Alliance.
Those options include active surveillance and radiation
therapy.
With active surveillance, previously called watchful
waiting, the man is monitored for a sudden growth of the tumor
but is not treated. Since that is considered as valid an option
as radiation for stage 1 prostate cancer, some experts wondered
why Buffett chose to be treated.
"A good number of men with low risk cancer of the prostate
can be observed without needing to be treated," said Dr. Louis
Potters, chairman of radiation medicine at North Shore-LIJ in
New York. "In men who are octogenarians with low-risk cancer of
the prostate, where the likelihood of death is very low, the
first thing that comes to mind is, can we put them on active
surveillance?"
Such "super-low-risk tumors don't need to be treated at
all," said Dr. Mark Litwin, a researcher at UCLA's Jonsson
Comprehensive Cancer Center and chairman of the Department of
Urology. Agreed Wright, "Because this is such a low-risk cancer,
active surveillance is a reasonable option."
But some of the 241,000 men who will be diagnosed with
prostate cancer in 2012 are not comfortable foregoing treatment.
What a man and his doctor choose "depends on three factors,"
said Litwin. "How bad the cancer is, how healthy the patient is,
and personal preference. Some patients just say get it out of
me," and don't want to suffer the anxiety of waiting for a tumor
to suddenly start growing or spreading.
Buffett, 81, is thought to be quite healthy, which may have
influenced his choice.
"For someone in his age group, the big question is how does
the risk of death from prostate cancer compare to the risk from
other causes," said Litwin. "As we age, these other causes of
mortality increase, and prostate cancer becomes relatively less
likely" to cause death.
"But even older men, if they are in good health, might view
their risk of death from heart disease, stroke, and other common
conditions as unlikely enough that prostate cancer looms as a
larger threat," said Litwin. "That makes them decide to treat it
rather than opt for active surveillance."
One consideration in opting for treatment is that radiation
therapy - Buffett will undergo daily treatment for two months,
beginning in July - has few if any side effects.
"The radiation will be delivered in short doses, daily over
two months," said Washington's Wright. Since the beam is
extremely focused, the only side effects should be mild fatigue
and a temporary worsening of urinary and bowel function.
But "those dissipate quickly," said Wright. "A patient is
usually able to work while receiving radiation treatment."
Buffett's cancer was diagnosed through PSA (prostate
specific antigen) screening. The U.S. Preventive Services Task
Force recommends that men over the age of 75 not undergo PSA
screening.
"So why were they really screening him?" asked North Shore's
Potters. "Maybe it's more aggressive, maybe it's not so benign.
Because if it's really benign, one could question why he was
screened and why he's being treated."
Other experts, however, emphasized that the choice of
radiation could simply reflect personal preference, noting that
a recurrence of prostate cancer is not treated with radiation.
"If a patient has a recurrence of (previously treated)
prostate cancer, he would get androgen-deprivation therapy,"
said Washington's Wright. That treatment prevents androgens
-male hormones - from fueling the growth of the cancer.
Buffett's decision to postpone radiation treatment until
July also suggests that his physicians do not view his situation
as urgent.
