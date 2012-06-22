* Rejection due to exclusivity held by Shire Plc drug

* Protalix shares fall as much as 15.8 pct in U.S.

By Toni Clarke

June 22 European regulators declined to recommend approval for a drug for Gaucher disease made by Pfizer Inc and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc because a rival product made by Shire Plc has market exclusivity in Europe.

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) said, however, that the benefits of the Pfizer-Protalix drug, known as taliglucerase alfa, or Elelyso, outweigh its risks. The drug was approved in the United States in May.

Gaucher disease is a rare genetic disorder affecting some 10,000 patients worldwide. Patients with the disease are deficient in an enzyme that breaks down a certain type of fat, leading to potentially life-threatening organ damage.

For many years the biotechnology company Genzyme, now a unit of Sanofi SA, dominated the Gaucher market with its drug Cerezyme, at one point the most expensive drug in the world costing more than $200,000 a year.

Shortages of Cerezyme arose in 2009 after a viral contamination forced Genzyme to temporarily close its Allston Landing plant in Boston, and the company has struggled to meet demand for much of the time since.

The supply shortages prompted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to speed the review process for Gaucher disease treatments being developed by Shire and Protalix. In February 2010 the FDA approved Shire's drug, Vpriv, also known as velaglucerase alfa.

European regulators approved Vpriv in August 2010 and gave it 10 years of market exclusivity under Europe's orphan drug provision, which offers incentives for companies to make drugs for rare, or "orphan," diseases. The United States has a similar program.

Pfizer challenged Vpriv's market protection and had hoped the supply shortages surrounding Gaucher drugs would lead European regulators to make an exception to Vpriv's orphan exclusivity.

Pfizer said it was disappointed with the decision and would "continue to work with relevant stakeholders to determine appropriate next steps."

In 2009, Pfizer and Protalix entered an agreement under which Pfizer received exclusive worldwide rights to commercialize taliglucerase alfa, while Protalix retained commercialization rights in Israel, where the company is based.

Shares of Protalix fell 9 percent to $6.00 in mid-morning trading on the American Stock Exchange. Earlier they fell as low as $5.56. (Editing by John Wallace)