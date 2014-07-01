July 1 Protech Khuthele Holdings Ltd :

* Gavin Gainsford, appointed business rescue practitioner has concluded that there is no reasonable prospects of rescuing Protech

* Company is illiquid and unable to pay its debts as they become due and payable

* Applying to court for business rescue proceedings of these companies to be discontinued and for companies to be placed under liquidation

* Gavin Gainsford also concluded that there is no reasonable prospects of rescuing protech khuthele and protech readymix