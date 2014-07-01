BRIEF-Swift Energy Co files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Swift Energy Co - files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - sec filing
July 1 Protech Khuthele Holdings Ltd :
* Gavin Gainsford, appointed business rescue practitioner has concluded that there is no reasonable prospects of rescuing Protech
* Company is illiquid and unable to pay its debts as they become due and payable
* Applying to court for business rescue proceedings of these companies to be discontinued and for companies to be placed under liquidation
* Gavin Gainsford also concluded that there is no reasonable prospects of rescuing protech khuthele and protech readymix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Swift Energy Co - files for mixed shelf of up to $250.0 million - sec filing
* Council to clarify status of existing and future legislation
ST. LOUIS, March 16 Peabody Energy Corp , the world's largest private sector coal producer, said on Thursday it expects to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early April after a U.S. judge said he would approve its plan to slash over $5 billion of debt.