Aug 16 Protective Life Corp on Wednesday sold $150 million of subordinated unsecured fixed-rate debentures, said market sources. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $100 million. Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Barclays were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PROTECTIVE LIFE CORPORATION AMT $150 MLN COUPON 6 PCT MATURITY 09/01/2042 TYPE SUB DEBS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 6 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/20/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH BBB-PLUS CALLABLE 09/01/2017