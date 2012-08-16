Aug 16 Protective Life Corp on Wednesday
sold $150 million of subordinated unsecured fixed-rate
debentures, said market sources.
The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $100 million.
Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Barclays
were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: PROTECTIVE LIFE CORPORATION
AMT $150 MLN COUPON 6 PCT MATURITY 09/01/2042
TYPE SUB DEBS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012
MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 6 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/20/2012
S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY
FITCH BBB-PLUS CALLABLE 09/01/2017