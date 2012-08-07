U.S. 30-year mortgage rates edge up in week - Freddie Mac
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates inched higher in the latest week despite a drop in bond yields, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.
* Q2 oper EPS $0.85 vs est $0.84
* Q2 sales at asset protection unit up 10 pct
Aug 7 Insurer Protective Life Corp's quarterly profit narrowly beat analysts' expectations on higher sales at its asset protection segment.
Net income available to common shareholders fell to $76.2 million, or 91 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $87.6 million, or $1 per share, a year earlier.
The company reported an after-tax operating income, a key measure of profitability for insurance companies that excludes investment gains and losses, of $70.9 million, or 85 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 84 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at asset protection business rose 10 percent to $119.3 million.
Protective Life's shares closed at $29.70 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 23 Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures narrowed on Thursday after the country's central bank signaled it could accelerate the pace of cuts to lift the economy from a deep recession. After the market close on Wednesday, central bank policymakers voted to cut the benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points for the second straight time to 12.25 percent. A minority of traders had bet on a steeper cut of 100 basis points after several
Feb 23 A force majeure declared by Colombian state-run oil company Ecopetrol SA on some shipments of Vasconia crude has been extended to March deliveries, affecting at least seven cargoes of the medium grade, traders said on Thursday.