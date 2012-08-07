* Q2 oper EPS $0.85 vs est $0.84

* Q2 sales at asset protection unit up 10 pct

Aug 7 Insurer Protective Life Corp's quarterly profit narrowly beat analysts' expectations on higher sales at its asset protection segment.

Net income available to common shareholders fell to $76.2 million, or 91 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $87.6 million, or $1 per share, a year earlier.

The company reported an after-tax operating income, a key measure of profitability for insurance companies that excludes investment gains and losses, of $70.9 million, or 85 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 84 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at asset protection business rose 10 percent to $119.3 million.

Protective Life's shares closed at $29.70 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)