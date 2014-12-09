9 Dec Protek OAO:

* Said on Monday that Vadim Yakunin has decreased direct stake in Protek OAO to 24.4203 pct from 27.9114 pct

* Says Protek OOO has increased stake in Protek OAO to 50.0002 pct from 46.5091 pct

* Says Vadim Yakunin has acquired indirect ownership of 50.0002 stake in Protek OAO through Protek OOO

Source text: bit.ly/161DK0a, bit.ly/1Bv5SFE, bit.ly/1zmf4dg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)