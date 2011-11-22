HONG KONG Nov 22 Thousands of villagers angry that officials had failed to address their grievances following riots two months ago marched to a government office in southern China to demand the return of land they say was illegally seized, witnesses and media said.

The latest protest against illegal land grabs came after a series of strikes in factories in Guangdong province, China's economic powerhouse.

One witness identifying himself by his surname Yang said by telephone that 4,000 villagers and farmers from Wukan had surrounded the government headquarters in Lufeng City on Monday.

Protesters waved banners and shouted slogans denouncing local officials as greedy and corrupt. They dispersed about an hour later without incident.

A villager surnamed Zhang, who sent photographs of the protest to Reuters, said authorities had failed to tackle what he described as collusion between developers and local officials. No progress, he said, had been made in renegotiating inequitable land deals stretching back to 1998.

"They have done nothing for us. They lied," Zhang said by telephone from Wukan.

Hundreds of Lufeng residents ransacked government offices two months ago in a flareup over the same issue.

Rural land grab disputes are hitting new highs in China and spreading to the undeveloped west of the country, according to a country-wide poll published in the Outlook Weekly at the end of October, a magazine run by China's Xinhua news agency.

Media reported a new round of industrial disputes over pay and benefits in China's massive export hubs such as Guangdong, as overseas demand for China-made goods weakens amid a sluggish U.S. economy and the euro zone debt crisis.

Hong Kong's Sing Tao Daily said on Tuesday at least 500 female workers at a bra factory in Shenzhen had staged a protest in the past few days over overtime pay.

Thousands of workers at a Taiwan factory manufacturing shoes for brands including New Balance, Nike and Adidas , in Guangdong's Dongguan city went on strike last week to denounce wage cuts and redundancies, Ming Pao Daily reported.

Japan's Citizen Holdings said a strike launched last month over pay and conditions at a watch parts plant in southern China had tapered off after negotiations with staff.

Workers at some of PepsiCo's bottling plants in China staged protests earlier this month against a deal in which beverage and noodle maker Tingyi will buy PepsiCo's money-losing bottling business in China.

The head of PepsiCo's China operations pledged to protest workers' rights following the stoppages.. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu and James Pomfret; Editing by Chris Lewis and Ron Popeski)