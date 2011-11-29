HONG KONG Nov 29 Thousands of jade
vendors in a city in southern Guangdong province confronted riot
police during a protest over a sharp increase in shop rents, the
South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.
Several thousand vendors at a jade market in Zhaoqing took
to the streets, blocking traffic and smashing the market's
property management office before confronting police on Friday
and Saturday to vent their anger over rising rents, the
newspaper quoted a witness as saying.
The jade traders were angry that rental costs had shot up in
the past few years but their retail prices were almost
unchanged, the paper said, adding that clashes had stopped but
riot police were still patrolling.
Another witness was quoted by the newspaper as saying that
she saw riot police beating demonstrators with their truncheons
at the jade market on Saturday afternoon.
Officials at Zhaoqing Public Security Bureau were not
immediately available for comments.
In a separate case, more than 300 villagers gathered outside
Guangdong provincial government headquarters in Guangzhou on
Monday to protest over alleged illegal land sales and
embezzlement of land sale revenue by local officials, the
official Xinhua News Agency reported.
Guangdong, dubbed "China's world factory", has also been
rocked by a series of strikes in recent months amid falling
orders from the West.
