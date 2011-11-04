LONDON Nov 4 A new generation of global
activists have embraced the image of a 17th century English
Catholic traitor whose arrest and gruesome execution is still
celebrated across Britain every year by burning his effigy.
White caricature masks of Guy Fawkes -- who was hanged,
drawn and quartered for attempting to blow up England's
parliament in 1605 -- have been appearing online and on the
streets of London, New York and Madrid among protesters against
the financial crisis.
While many Fawkes masks sold in Britain this week may end up
in their traditional places on dummy "Guys" cast onto bonfires
and as part of fireworks displays at the hugely popular annual
Nov 5 Guy Fawkes Night celebrations on greens and in parks
throughout the UK, many more may be worn at demonstrations.
The masks were popularised by the 2006 film "V for Vendetta"
-- in which a masked hero of the future uses the Fawkes image as
he attacks the British government. Now the stylised, gleaming
white, grinning and bearded visage has become the face of the
leaderless "Anonymous" movement.
They have become an increasingly popular sight at the
anti-banking "Occupy Wall Street" protests that have spread
across the United States and into other countries including
Britain, as well as an increasingly common presence online.
"Traditionally, Guy Fawkes has simply been seen as the
original terrorist or just a quaint figure we commemorate once a
year," said Cathy Ross, director of collections and learning at
the Museum of London. "The idea of seeing him as a more
relevant, radical figure is something new."
For centuries, English school children have been taught to:
Remember, remember the fifth of November...gunpowder treason and
plot and Fawkes has always been the ghost which has haunted a
nation that is only now changing discriminatory laws which bar
potential heirs to the throne from marrying a Catholic.
Fawkes hoped his attack -- foiled at the last minute after
his stash of gunpowder was discovered under parliament -- would
usher in a popular Catholic revolt, but the aims of those
wearing his mask these days appear less focused.
Initially, "Anonymous" appeared a purely online force,
attacking those it believed were attempting to stymie free
speech in the name of intellectual property or national
security. Last year, it declared virtual war on websites such as
that of global credit card firm MasterCard.
VIOLENT, LIBERTARIAN IMAGE
But with Spain's "indignados" protests against austerity,
the popularity of the masks leapt -- to the extent that costume
shops in Spain sold out almost overnight and activists were
forced to order in from overseas.
Both the masks and the "Anonymous" group themselves have
since also joined forces with the "occupy" movement, although it
is far from clear that all who wear them sympathise with
"Anonymous".
"It's a very powerful, violent symbol," says Tim Hardy,
founder of UK activist blog "Beyond Clicktivism". "It's very
anti-parliamentarian, very anti-establishment, libertarian
rather than leftist. Beyond that, it's hard to say what it
stands for. Many of those who wear it are very young."
For now, the methods of those wearing his image have been
much less violent than those unsuccessfully attempted by Fawkes.
Had his attack on the State opening of Parliament on November 5,
1605 succeeded, he would have killed not just King James I but
also almost the whole parliament, church leaders and wider
ruling hierarchy.
Some worry that might change. The U.S. Department of
Homeland Security warned last month that there was a risk
hackers from "Anonymous" might target crucial industrial control
systems of power plants and other key infrastructure, causing
chaos. Some activists, however, were sceptical, accusing
authorities or scaremongering and trying to demonise the group.
Still, there have been some reports which said that
"Anonymous" was attempting to organise an attack on social
networking site Facebook for November 5 itself, ironically
organised in part via Facebook itself.