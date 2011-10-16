* Opposition wants interior minister to address parliament
* Damage to shops, infrastructure at least one million euros
* Rome mayor cites moral damage to city, wants preventive
action from police
By Philip Pullella
ROME, Oct 16 Workers cleaned up the wreckage
from some of Rome's worst riots in years on Sunday and citizens
asked why their city was the only one in which global
demonstrations turned violent.
"Yesterday we once again showed the world the anomaly of
Italy and today we once again have to feel shame," La Stampa
newspaper said in a front-page editorial.
"Why did it happen only here?"
It was a question many Italians were asking as workmen swept
up broken glass, sandblasted graffiti off church walls, repaired
broken statues, replaced shattered bank windows and ATM machines
and towed away the burnt-out shells of cars.
Hundreds of hooded, masked protesters rampaged through the
capital on Saturday during a larger peaceful protest against
elites blamed for an economic crisis. Clashes with police raged
for at least six hours.
Apart from the material damage, estimated by merchants'
groups at more than a million euros, Mayor Gianni Alemanno said
the capital would long suffer from the "moral damage" and shock
caused by the rampage and the bad publicity around the world.
Many asked why police did not intervene earlier to stop the
hardcore protesters, who call themselves "Black Bloc", from
arriving in Rome, moving around freely and infiltrating the
demonstration in the first place.
The "Black Bloc" members approached the demonstration
already wearing masks, hoods or motorcycle helmets and
brandishing sticks, pipes and other objects.
"PROTESTERS NOT FROM MARS"
Massimo Donadi, a legislator of the opposition Italy of
Values party, called on the interior minister to address
parliament and explain why the situation got out of hand and why
more preventive action had not been taken.
"These professionals of violence ... did not arrive from
Mars," Donadi said. "We want the interior minister to tell us
how it happened."
Mayor Alemanno called for police to "strike out at the
violent factions before they can deploy."
Many Italians also asked why police managed to arrest only
12 of the hundreds of violent demonstrators who used sticks,
rock, bottles and even fire extinguishers in running battles
with police in wide open piazzas as well as narrow streets.
While discontent is smouldering in Italy over high
unemployment, political paralysis and 60 billion euros ($83
billion) of austerity measures that have raised taxes and the
cost of health care, few expected the demonstrations to
degenerate into such violence.
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said those responsible must
be identified and punished, calling the rioting worrying.
"They must be condemned by everyone without reservation," he
said.
On Sunday a small group of peaceful protesters re-deployed
to a square in front of a church near where some of the violence
took place to continue a sit-in.
"We are the real indignant ones," one said. "They stole our
day".
(Reporting By Philip Pullella)