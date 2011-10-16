* Opposition wants interior minister to address parliament
* Damage to shops, infrastructure at least 1 million euros
* City mayor cites moral damage, paper asks "Why Rome?"
(Recasts with reaction from Berlusconi allies)
By Philip Pullella
ROME, Oct 16 Allies of Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi were swift to blame left-wing sympathisers on Sunday
for riots in Rome in which police fired teargas at masked
protesters, in an apparent attempt to exploit the lawlessness to
bolster their fragile coalition.
Tens of thousands of peaceful protesters were joining a
global "day of rage" against the elites blamed for economic
downturn on Saturday when the rampaging violence, some of the
worst seen in the Italian capital for years, erupted.
Ignazio La Russa, defence minister in Berlusconi's
centre-right government, suggested the violence was at least in
part attributable to a polemical political tone he said was
employed by the left and whereby "everything is justifiable as
long as we get rid of Berlusconi, the 'evil of Italy'".
La Russa, an unflagging supporter of Berlusconi, said those
who use violence "take advantage of these kinds of positions".
Another senior member of Berlusconi's coalition, Senator
Maurizio Gasparri, spoke of "dangerous proximity of some sectors
of the left with the protagonists of the violence in Rome".
Centre-left politicians have dismissed this and they too
condemned the violence.
Berlusconi survived a vote of confidence he was forced to
call on Friday after his divided and undisciplined coalition
failed to pass a routine budget provision but he was left
weakened.
"I think there will be a lot on innuendo against the left
after what happened. We have already seen some and we will see
much more," said James Walston, political science professor at
the American University of Rome.
Discontent is smouldering in Italy over high unemployment,
political paralysis and 60 billion euros ($83 billion) of
austerity measures that have raised taxes and the cost of health
care.
Berlusconi said those responsible must be identified and
punished, and, in an apparent reference to the left, said: "They
must be condemned by everyone without reservation."
Meanwhile, as the clean up began on Sunday, Romans asked why
their city was the only one among the many global demonstrations
that turned violent.
"Yesterday we once again showed the world the anomaly of
Italy and today we once again have to feel shame," La Stampa
newspaper said in a front-page editorial.
"Why did it happen only here?"
MATERIAL AND MORAL DAMAGE
Workmen swept up broken glass, sandblasted graffiti off
church walls, repaired broken statues, replaced shattered bank
windows and ATM machines and towed away the burnt-out shells of
cars.
Apart from the material damage, estimated by merchants'
groups at more than 1 million euros, Mayor Gianni Alemanno said
the capital would long suffer from the "moral damage" and shock
caused by the rampage and the bad publicity around the world.
Many asked why police did not intervene earlier to stop the
hard core protesters, who call themselves "Black Bloc", from
arriving in Rome, moving around freely and infiltrating the
demonstration in the first place.
The "Black Bloc" members approached the demonstration
already wearing masks, hoods or motorcycle helmets and
brandishing sticks, pipes and other objects.
Massimo Donadi, a legislator of the opposition Italy of
Values party, called on the interior minister to address
parliament and explain why the situation got out of hand and why
more preventive action had not been taken.
"These professionals of violence ... did not arrive from
Mars," Donadi said. "We want the interior minister to tell us
how it happened."
Mayor Alemanno called for police to "strike out at the
violent factions before they can deploy".
Many Italians also asked why police managed to arrest only
12 of the hundreds of violent demonstrators who used sticks,
rock, bottles and even fire extinguishers in running battles
with police in wide open piazzas as well as narrow streets.
On Sunday a small group of peaceful protesters re-deployed
to a square in front of a church near where some of the violence
took place to continue a sit-in.
"We are the real indignant ones," one said. "They stole our
day".
(Editing by Alison Williams)