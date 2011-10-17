* Government accused of failing to prevent riots
* Police search youth centres associated with radicals
* Interior minister due to address parliament on riots
(Adds police raids, Rome mayor)
By Barry Moody
ROME, Oct 17 A political storm erupted on Monday
over the worst riots in Rome for years, with the government
accused of failing to prevent well organised and violent groups
infiltrating one of many global protests against the financial
system.
While politicians from the fragile government of Silvio
Berlusconi used the riots as a stick with which to beat the
centre-left opposition, accusing them of fomenting discontent,
Interior Minister Roberto Maroni came under fire from all sides
for failing to prevent the violence.
The Rome demonstration was the only one to turn violent in
an international "day of rage" on Sunday against bankers and
governments blamed for the world economic downturn.
Riot police were outflanked and overwhelmed by hundreds of
masked and helmeted demonstrators using rocks, petrol bombs and
clubs previously hidden along the route.
Only 12 rioters were arrested though police were studying
video footage to try to identify about 100 others. Outraged
demonstrators from the peaceful march and other Romans handed
photos and videos to the police. Some of them fought the rioters
on Sunday.
Police carried out raids in several cities during the day
and searched youth centres known to have leftist and anarchist
sympathisers, officials said.
A van carrying young people was stopped along a highway in
central Italy and gas masks and other objects were found that
police suspect were used during the Rome riots, the Italian news
agency Agi reported.
Damage from attacks on banks, shops, government buildings and
churches was estimated at least 2.5 million euros ($3.4
million). Rioters used street signs as battering rams to smash
windows.
Berlusconi's government, racked by internal disputes,
survived a tense confidence vote on Friday but the billionaire
businessman is widely expected to be toppled within months.
His approval ratings have plummeted because of a string of
lurid sex scandals and his government's failure to stimulate a
chronically stagnant economy.
Several of his key allies sought to exploit the violence to
bolster the centre-right coalition.
But opposition politicians said Italy's secret service had
warned well ahead of time that anarchists and other radicals
from the so-called "black bloc" movement were targeting a
demonstration by tens of thousands of "indignant" protesters.
They demanded to know why the rioters, many from outside
Rome, were allowed to get near the demonstration where they
caught police unawares, using rapid movement and tactics
including two "columns" and staging a diversionary feint.
The black bloc radicals, named for the helmets and face
masks they wear, first emerged in Italy at violent
demonstrations against a G8 meeting in Genoa a decade ago when
one was killed by police. Like protesters elsewhere they use
social media and email to organise.
RIOTERS TRAINED
Many were said to have trained during violent protests this
year against a high-speed rail link to France.
"Saturday was a terrible day, perhaps the worst that Rome
can remember for many years. But above all it was inexplicable,"
said Renata Polverini, governor of the Lazio region around Rome.
"We need to understand why all these violent people, some
from other parts of the world, decided to come to Rome, and how
they arrived without anybody realising."
Maroni said it was lucky nobody died and praised the
security forces. But police unions also criticised him, saying
government cuts had left them on low wages, without fuel for
their vehicles and robbed of overtime.
One Carabinieri paramilitary policeman identified only as
"Fabio" told reporters he was lucky to survive after his
armoured riot truck was ambushed and set on fire. He suffered a
broken nose as he escaped the truck engulfed in flames.
One 30-year-old black bloc rioter told La Repubblica
newspaper: "We won because we had a plan, an organisation."
He said the rioters divided into two columns, the second
held in reserve until late in the day so police misjudged their
numbers. Organised into groups of 10 or 15, they were able to
slip in and out of the demonstration by removing helmets and
masks.
The rioters positioned stockpiles of weapons including
clubs, glass marbles and petrol bombs in locations marked by
white plastic bags.
The Rome demonstration, which by some estimates involved
200,000 people, was the biggest in the weekend of global
protests. It was fuelled by resentment and despair at the
government's failure to produce viable plans to restore growth
to an economy at a virtual standstill for more than a decade.
This mood has been aggravated by a 60 billion euro ($83
billion) austerity plan including increases in taxes and the
cost of healthcare. Italy's youth unemployment, at 28 percent,
is one of the highest in the euro zone.
Rome Mayor Gianni Alemanno said that as a preventive
measure, he had ordered a ban on all demonstrations in the
centre of Rome for a month.
Maroni, a rising star in Berlusconi's coalition ally the
separatist Northern League, will address parliament on Tuesday.
He promised draconian punishment for the rioters as well as
measures to improve the police response.
($1 = 0.721 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Sophie
Hares)