By Jason Tomassini
| BALTIMORE
BALTIMORE Dec 13 Police in Baltimore evicted
anti-Wall Street protesters on Tuesday and operations returned
to normal at West Coast ports a day after a series of marches
that disrupted operations at several terminals.
The early morning clearing of the Occupy camp's roughly 40
demonstrators near downtown Baltimore was conducted without
injuries or arrests, said Ryan O'Doherty, spokesman for the
city's mayor.
Occupy camps in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and
other major cities were shut down in recent weeks in operations
that resulted in hundreds of arrests.
The Occupy movement began with protesters taking over a
park in New York in September to draw attention to economic
inequality and a financial system they say is unfairly skewed
toward the wealthy.
The Baltimore mayor's office threatened in late October to
evict the protesters if overnight camping was not significantly
reduced.
"Our public parks and green spaces should not be treated as
permanent campgrounds and camping is prohibited," Mayor
Stephanie Rawlings-Blake said on Tuesday.
Separately, protesters had attempted to shut down container
traffic at several West Coast ports on Monday in an action seen
as a test of the faltering Occupy movement's momentum.
But demonstrators had largely failed to cause the
large-scale interruption to shipping commerce some had sought,
despite briefly shutting down some terminals.
"We're just glad to get people back to work, a lot of
people's jobs depend on it," said Lee Peterson, spokesman for
the Port of Long Beach in Southern California.
Officials at ports in Oakland, California; Portland,
Oregon; and Seattle and Longview, Washington - which were all
slowed on Monday because of the protests - also said their
operations were back to normal.
Shipping analyst Calvin Wang of Dynamar B.V. said in an
email the effects of the protests were limited since the peak
season for transpacific container shipments has nearly passed.
(Reporting by Jason Tomassini in Baltimore, Laird Harrison in
Oakland, Kathy Finn in New Orleans and Jim Forsyth in San
Antonio: Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Peter Bohan
and Vicki Allen)