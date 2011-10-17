* Putin: Russia needs spending to protect against discontent
By Gleb Bryanski
MOSCOW, Oct 17 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir
Putin defended plans to bolster social spending on Monday,
telling global corporate chiefs that it would help stave off the
type of protests that occurred in the United States and Europe
over the weekend.
Speaking after demonstrators rallied against injustice and
economic crisis around the world at the weekend, Putin said the
double-digit increases in social spending that he has approved
would prevent similar unrest in Russia.
"Hundreds of thousands of people -- not just a bunch of
outcasts but hundreds of thousands -- are coming out onto the
streets to demand what their governments are unable to fulfill,"
Putin told about 20 global CEOs including BP's Robert
Dudley and PepsiCo's Indra Nooyi.
"If this (social spending) does not take place, then we
could get to a situation which we see in countries with
developed economies," Putin said in his first public comments on
the "Occupy Wall Street" movement which has quickly spread
around the globe from the United States.
Putin has long been a critic of Wall Street excess and has
called the United States a parasite for printing too many
dollars. He is keen to garner domestic support before the March
2012 election in which he will run for president.
At the same time Putin, Russia's president in 2000-2008, is
trying to counter investor concerns that his return to the
Kremlin will usher in a period of stagnation that puts the
fiscal stability of the world's biggest energy producer at risk.
Putin repeated forecasts made to an investor conference
this month, saying he expected economic growth of more than 4
percent this year in Russia and that fiscal stability was
guaranteed no matter how bad the debt crisis in the euro zone.
Social spending -- which accounts for about one third of
Russian federal budget expenditure -- will rise 20.4 percent in
2012 to 3.8 trillion roubles ($123 billion) in 2012, according
to Finance Ministry projections.
"We will by all means fulfill all our social obligations
before the Russian people," said Putin, who opinion polls show
is Russia's most popular politician and is almost certain to win
the 2012 election.
"We will act in the similar way further down the road."
The comments indicate that the Kremlin will seek to spend
its oil money to soothe tension in a society which boasts the
world's third-largest group of billionaires, after the United
States and China.
During the last economic crisis, which saw Russia's economy
contract by 7.8 percent in 2009, Putin took charge of efforts to
spend tens of billions of dollars of state money to defend
domestic manufacturers and bail out indebted tycoons.
Most Russians, however, believe the biggest robbers are the
tycoons who amassed vast fortunes after the 1991 fall of the
Soviet Union or politicians themselves, rather than the bankers
of London or New York.
While violence flared in Rome and thousands protested in
Times Square this weekend, Russia saw no major protests.
