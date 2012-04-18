* Group targeting 36 shareholder meetings this spring
* Protesters starting with Wells Fargo next week
* More protesters expected than in past
By Rick Rothacker
April 18 Looking to build on the Occupy Wall
Street movement, activists say they're turning to corporate
shareholder meetings this spring to vent their anger over
economic disparity in the United States and to promote an
assortment of other causes.
A group called 99% Power -- a reference to those not among
the top 1 percent of earners -- says it plans actions at 36
shareholder meetings, with the first big push coming at
Tuesday's Wells Fargo & Co gathering in San Francisco.
The protests could give another jolt to the 2012 annual
meeting season, which has already featured a shareholder vote of
no confidence in Citigroup Inc's executive compensation
plan.
Organizers say they expect hundreds of protesters to target
a broad range of issues from foreclosures to financing of "dirty
energy" to immigrant rights to corporate taxes. The group says
it will try to stop the Wells Fargo meeting from being held and
force the company to hold a public "stakeholders meeting"
outside.
"This is Occupy beginning the next phase," said Rainforest
Action Network Executive Director Rebecca Tarbotton, who is part
of the effort. "We see people hungry to take action."
Wells Fargo spokesman Ancel Martinez said the bank respects
the rights of Americans to assemble peacefully and welcomes a
dialogue with its stakeholders. "We will be prepared to ensure
the annual meeting runs smoothly," he said.
The bank has a long history of responsible lending and
community involvement, Martinez said. He stressed Wells Fargo's
work with struggling borrowers that has resulted in nearly
750,000 loan modifications and the reduction of more than $4
billion in principal. He also noted the bank is a major provider
of jobs, with more than 264,000 full-time employees.
Activists are expecting more protesters than in past years
and are buoyed by grass-root campaigns last fall that led banks
to cancel proposed debit card fees and moved disgruntled
customers to shift their deposits to credit unions.
Annual meetings give protesters a chance to make their case
directly to corporate leaders, said George Goehl, executive
director of National People's Action and co-founder of The New
Bottom Line.
"It's one of the rare places where you can engage the CEO
and the board members who most of the year would blow you off,"
said Goehl, another 99% Power organizer.
NOT ALL SHAREHOLDERS ON BOARD
The protests are expected to draw a mix of labor union
members, environmentalists, customers and clergy members. On the
target list are General Electric Co, Verizon
Communications Inc, Bank of America Corp, Morgan
Stanley, Sallie Mae and Wal-Mart Stores Inc
.
Progressive groups have used annual shareholder meetings to
promote their causes for decades, said Michael Kazin, a history
professor at Georgetown University and author of "American
Dreamers: How the Left Changed a Nation."
"Clearly the thrust of the Occupy movement was not to just
draw attention to the 1 percent but also to what the protesters
see as the evils of corporate America," he said.
It's unclear how much of an impact the protests will have,
Kazin said.
"A lot of shareholders just care about the price of their
stock," he said. "It can take awhile to have an impact."
(Reporting By Rick Rothacker in Charlotte, N.C.; Editing by
Steve Orlofsky)