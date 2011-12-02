TAMPA, Fla. Dec 2 Tampa police said they arrested 29 members of the anti-Wall Street Occupy Tampa group overnight when they refused to leave a downtown park.

They were the first mass arrests of the Tampa protesters from the Occupy movement, which opposes inequality in the U.S. economic system, since the group's actions began three months ago at another park.

Members of the group marched on Thursday to Riverfront Park in Tampa and said they wanted to spend the night there. Police told them the park was closed and asked them to leave.

Those who refused were arrested and charged with trespassing and resisting arrest, police spokeswoman Laura McElroy said. There was no violence.

McElroy said she did not know how many protesters posted bail as of Friday morning.

The Tampa group is one of many offshoots of the Occupy Wall Street movement that appeared around the country after the original group set up camp in New York.

Many cities have moved against the camps in recent weeks, saying the free speech rights of the protesters do not extend to living indefinitely in public spaces. (Reporting by Robert Green; Editing by Jerry Norton)