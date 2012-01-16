KUALA LUMPUR Jan 16 Malaysian state
investment arm Khazanah Nasional said on Monday it will sell a
42.7 percent stake in car maker Proton Holdings to
autos-to property conglomerate DRB-Hicom Bhd for 1.291
billion ringgit ($411.87 million).
Khazanah said the divestment was made with a price
consideration of 5.50 ringgit per Proton share and DRB-Hicom,
which is linked to Malaysian tycoon Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary,
will have to take a mandatory general offer on the remaining
Proton shares.
It was not immediately clear if the deal was all cash or
cash and stock.
Proton and DRB-Hicom shares were earlier suspended from
trading.
($1 = 3.1345 ringgit)
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)