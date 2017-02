KUALA LUMPUR Oct 12 Malaysian carmaker Proton on Wednesday denied news reports that it may be looking to sell a stake in its subsidiary Group Lotus to GENII Capital.

The company said in a filing to the stock exchange that an article in the local Star newspaper which had reported on the planned sale was "untrue" and "highly speculative in nature." (Reporting by Razak Ahmad; editing by Liau Y-Sing)