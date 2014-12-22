BRIEF-Greenbay Properties says concluded agreement to acquire Locaviseu
* Resilient And Greenbay Have Concluded A Binding Agreement To Acquire Locaviseu - Sociedade De Gestao De Imoveis, S.A
Dec 22 Providence Resources Plc :
* Notes commentary over litigation between Providence and Transocean Drilling UK Ltd, unit of Transocean Ltd
* Can confirm that a judgment was handed down by on Dec. 19, finding Transocean in breach of contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Resilient And Greenbay Have Concluded A Binding Agreement To Acquire Locaviseu - Sociedade De Gestao De Imoveis, S.A
* Global lead market deficit deepens to 15,000 T in Jan - ILZSG
* First Australian energy investment by Chow Tai Fook Enterprises