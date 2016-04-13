DUBLIN, April 13 Irish oil explorer Providence
Resources is in talks with its main creditor to ensure
it has sufficient resources to fulfil a court order to pay $7
million to drilling provider Transocean, the company
said in a statement.
Shares in Providence were suspended on Wednesday on the AIM
and ESM sub markets of the London and Dublin stock exchanges
ahead of a court of appeal ruling which confirmed an order to
pay $7 million, excluding interest and costs.
Providence said in a statement that it was "in active
discussions with its financial advisors and current debt
provider with the objective of ensuring that the company has the
appropriate financial resources to satisfy its obligations to
Transocean."
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)