Feb 25 Providence Resources Plc

* Agrees terms of a conditional placing to raise aprox us$25.75 million; subject to EGM approval

* Plans to issue of 66,883,113 ordinary shares of 0.10 to institutional and other investors at a price of 25p per 'placing offer' share

* To make separate 'open offer' to all qualifying shareholders: 14,705,879 ordinary shares of 0.10 at a price of 0.34

* Says 1 'open offer' share at 0.34 per open offer share for every 4.4 ordinary shares held