BRIEF-H-Farm announces results on its buyback and takeover bid
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT THE PERIOD OF PARTIAL VOLUNTARY REPURCHASE OFFER LAUNCHED BY THE COMPANY FOR UP TO 2.5 MILLION OF ITS OWN SHARES HAS ENDED
MUMBAI Feb 27 A subsidiary of Providence Equity Partners is selling its 3.3 percent stake in India's third-biggest mobile phone carrier Idea Cellular Ltd for at least $190 million, according to a deal term sheet seen by Reuters on Monday.
The Providence unit, P5 Asia Investments (Mauritius) Ltd, will sell about 120 million shares in the mobile carrier on Tuesday in a price range of 106.5 rupees ($1.60) to 114.55 rupees a share, the term sheet showed.
The lower end of the range is a 7 percent discount to Idea's closing price of 114.55 rupees on the National Stock Exchange on Monday and would value the 3.3 percent stake at nearly $192 million.
Idea, part of the Aditya Birla conglomerate and about 20-percent owned by Malaysia's Axiata, is in talks over a merger with Vodafone's Indian subsidiary, potentially creating the country's biggest phone carrier.
Idea shares have surged nearly 47 percent since the two sides confirmed merger talks on Jan. 30. ($1 = 66.7000 Indian rupees) (Reporting Savio Shetty and S.Anuradha of IFR; writing by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by David Clarke)
* Loan agreement was entered into between hao tian finance, an as lender, and borrower as individual businessman
COLOMBO, June 16 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Friday as dollar demand from importers weighed on the local currency, dealers said.