DUBLIN, Sept 19 Spanish oil group Repsol has farmed into Providence Resources Irish offshore 'Dunquin' licence, the Irish oil and gas company said on Monday.

Repsol's Irish subsidiary will acquire a 25 percent equity interest in the project based 200 kilometres off southwest Ireland, assuming half of its stake from Italian energy group Eni and half from U.S. group ExxonMobil

Following the completion of the transaction, ExxonMobil and Eni will each hold a 27.5 percent interest in the licence, Repsol will have 25 percent with Providence and Britain-based Sosina sharing 16 percent and 4 percent respectively.

Dunquin covers five blocks in the so-called South Porcupine Basin where the water depth is over 1,500 metres. Its licence partners elected to enter the second phase of the project in August 2009.

A site survey was completed on the Dunquin North prospect to assess the site for the drilling of an exploration well in July last year, the precise schedule of which has yet to be confirmed. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Dan Lalor)