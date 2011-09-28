HONG KONG, Sept 28 Global private equity firm Providence Equity Partners said in a statement on Wednesday that it has hired Tao Sun as a managing director and head of China investments, focused on Greater China.

A former partner with private equity firm Actis in Beijing, and before that with Merrill Lynch & Co in Hong Kong, Sun will start work with Providence in December.

Providence's investments in China include Qiyi, a joint venture with Baidu Inc , and Television Broadcasts Ltd , the largest broadcaster in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Chris Lewis)