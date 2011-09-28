HONG KONG, Sept 28 Global private equity firm
Providence Equity Partners said in a statement on Wednesday that
it has hired Tao Sun as a managing director and head of China
investments, focused on Greater China.
A former partner with private equity firm Actis in Beijing,
and before that with Merrill Lynch & Co in Hong Kong, Sun will
start work with Providence in December.
Providence's investments in China include Qiyi, a joint
venture with Baidu Inc , and Television Broadcasts Ltd
, the largest broadcaster in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Chris Lewis)