Sept 3 The Providence Health and Services
Obligated Group is expected to sell $744.515 million
of debt in three parts during the week of Sept. 9, a market
source said on Tuesday.
The sale will consist of $252.265 million of series 2013D
taxable direct obligation notes, and $327.785 million of series
2013E taxable direct obligation notes.
Providence Health will also issue $164.465 million of series
2013C exempt revenue bonds through the Oregon Facilities
Authority.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is the lead manager of the
sale, according to the preliminary official statement.