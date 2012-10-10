* Providence sees recovery rate of 27 pct on main Irish
field
* Estimates Barryroe has at least 280 mln barrels of
recoverable oil
DUBLIN Oct 10 Oil explorer Providence Resources
said tests had showed the recovery rate at its
flagship Barryroe project off the coast of Ireland was better
than expected, estimating it contains at least 280 million
barrels of recoverable oil.
The Dublin-based company made the estimate after an analysis
of the project's main reservoir, Basal Wealden, had a modeled
recovery factor of 17-43 percent.
Providence will use a recovery estimate of 31 percent on the
well for planning purposes, the company said in a statement.
That would indicate an average recovery rate of 27 percent
for the whole Barryroe field as a whole, said Chief Executive
Tony O'Reilly, who described the result as "better than
expected."
He said the rate was mid-way between a 38 percent average
seen in North Sea developments and the 16 percent attributed to
it by some analysts, he said.
Providence in July said oil in place at Barryroe stood in a
range of 1 billion to 1.6 billion barrels. While the find is
substantial by Irish standards, it is dwarfed by the huge
reserves found in the UK North Sea since the mid-1960s.