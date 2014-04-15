April 15 Providence Resources Plc -

* Notes recent press speculation concerning farm-out discussions on its Barryroe oil field ("Barryroe"), located in North Celtic sea basin, offshore Ireland

* Can confirm that it is in commercial discussions with a number of interested third parties in relation to Barryroe asset

* There can be no certainty that a mutually acceptable agreement will be reached

* A further update in relation to Barryroe farm-out will be provided via Providence RNS, as and when appropriate

* These discussions involve evaluation of field on a phased development basis, with plans to establish an early production phase, and further phases of field appraisal and development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: