* Audit shows 311 mln barrels of recoverable oil at Barryroe

* Sees recovery rate of 35 pct on main Irish field

DUBLIN, April 5 Oil explorer Providence Resources said on Friday an audit of its flagship Barryroe project off the coast of Ireland was better than expected, showing 311 million barrels of recoverable oil.

The Dublin-based company said the project's main Basal Wealden reservoir contains 266 million barrels with a further 45 million at the overlying Middle Wealden, according to the audit by Netherland Sewell & Associates Inc. (NSAI)

Providence Chief Executive Tony O'Reilly estimated in October that there would be at least 280 million barrels. The audit assumes a higher recovery factor of 35 percent versus an estimate of 31 percent previously.

Hopes that oil production will provide revenue for Ireland and a path towards energy independence were raised last year after Providence reported the first commercially viable oil-flow rate at Barryroe, its first drilling target.

"This third party resource audit validates the significant volumetric and recoverable resources of the Basal Wealden oil reservoir in the Barryroe Field," Providence's technical director John O'Sullivan said in a statement.

"We will now proceed with our planned farm out discussions, where we have already received significant international industry interest."

In addition to the oil, the audit found 207 billion cubic feet of gas, meaning there is a total of 346 million barrels of oil equivalent of recoverable resources at Barryroe, Providence said.

The analysis did not include other potential resources in the area and Providence estimated last July that oil in place at Barryroe stood in a range of 1 billion to 1.6 billion barrels.

While the find is substantial by Irish standards, it is dwarfed by the huge reserves found in the UK North Sea since the mid-1960s.

"This is a good result and sets up the project to achieve the operator's aim of farming down a substantial part of the project to develop the field," Davy Stockbrokers said in a note.