* Audit shows 311 mln barrels of recoverable oil at Barryroe
* Sees recovery rate of 35 pct on main Irish field
DUBLIN, April 5 Oil explorer Providence
Resources said on Friday an audit of its
flagship Barryroe project off the coast of Ireland was better
than expected, showing 311 million barrels of recoverable oil.
The Dublin-based company said the project's main Basal
Wealden reservoir contains 266 million barrels with a further 45
million at the overlying Middle Wealden, according to the audit
by Netherland Sewell & Associates Inc. (NSAI)
Providence Chief Executive Tony O'Reilly estimated in
October that there would be at least 280 million barrels. The
audit assumes a higher recovery factor of 35 percent versus an
estimate of 31 percent previously.
Hopes that oil production will provide revenue for Ireland
and a path towards energy independence were raised last year
after Providence reported the first commercially viable oil-flow
rate at Barryroe, its first drilling target.
"This third party resource audit validates the significant
volumetric and recoverable resources of the Basal Wealden oil
reservoir in the Barryroe Field," Providence's technical
director John O'Sullivan said in a statement.
"We will now proceed with our planned farm out discussions,
where we have already received significant international
industry interest."
In addition to the oil, the audit found 207 billion cubic
feet of gas, meaning there is a total of 346 million barrels of
oil equivalent of recoverable resources at Barryroe, Providence
said.
The analysis did not include other potential resources in
the area and Providence estimated last July that oil in place at
Barryroe stood in a range of 1 billion to 1.6 billion barrels.
While the find is substantial by Irish standards, it is
dwarfed by the huge reserves found in the UK North Sea since the
mid-1960s.
"This is a good result and sets up the project to achieve
the operator's aim of farming down a substantial part of the
project to develop the field," Davy Stockbrokers said in a note.