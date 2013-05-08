DUBLIN May 8 Providence Resources expects to sign a partner later this year to cover the up to $1.7 billion cost of developing Ireland's first commercially viable oil field.

After years of fruitless searching, interest in the Emerald Isle's oil potential has risen over the last year since tests showed Providence's Barryroe well off Ireland's southern coast was viable.

Providence, with a market capitalisation of around 451 million euros ($590 million), is seeking a deep-pocketed partner to take a stake in the field. Barryroe is estimated to contain 311 million barrels of recoverable oil.

Describing the process to date as "encouraging", Providence Chief Executive Tony O'Reilly said in an interview on Wednesday that he expects to sign a partner by the end of the third quarter, or in the fourth quarter.

"We've had quite a lot of people approach us," he said, adding that those interested were international oil companies and state-owned national oil companies.

Two well-known explorers, British company Cairn Energy and U.S. company Kosmos have both taken stakes in licences in the country in the last month, Cairn joining forces with Providence.

While Ireland has made more progress than the other euro zone governments bailed out in four years of financial and debt market turmoil, its debt-laden economy could badly use the boost of significant oil production.

Analysts estimate the Barryroe field at full production could provide the government with up to 500 million euros ($653 million) a year in revenue, equivalent to the tax increases planned next year under Ireland's programme of budget austerity.

Providence's partner on another licence, oil major ExxonMobil, is drilling a deepwater well in the Dunquin prospect, a less explored block off the west coast which is creating a buzz in the industry due to its unusual geological structure.

Results from the well are expected later this summer.

Analysts at investment bank Jefferies said Providence was funded for upcoming wells, but needed a partnership deal on Barryroe to help to pay for its activities from next year.

"Beyond the first half of 2014, Providence's funding position looks tight, however this could be remedied depending on whether any cash is received as part of the ongoing Barryroe farmdown process," they said.