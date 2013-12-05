BRIEF-IAG traffic and capacity rises in February
March 3 IAG February 2017 - group traffic and capacity statistics
DUBLIN Dec 5 Providence Resources PLC : * Offered silverback licensing option, south celtic sea basin, offshore Ireland * 18-month Option covers 2 offshore blocks and 7 part-blocks totalling a c. 1,530 square kilometre area * Petroleum systems analyses suggest that this structure may be prospective for the stacked entrapment of hydrocarbons
LONDON, March 3 WPP, the world's largest advertising group, cut its 2017 sales forecasts on Friday and its shares tumbled as a tough economic environment forced rivals and clients to fight over every dollar of marketing budgets.
PARIS, March 2 French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux is no longer planning to reduce investments in Britain, which it had considered following the country's vote to leave the European Union, after "a good first quarter", its co-CEO told Reuters.