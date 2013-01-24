* Tests show significant Rathlin Basin potential
DUBLIN, Jan 24 Irish oil and gas explorer
Providence Resources said tests show there is
significant oil potential at its Rathlin Basin prospect off the
coast of Northern Ireland.
Initial tests indicate that the prospect could contain more
than 500 million barrels of recoverable oil.
The company is planning on a drilling programme for next
year and, given its near-shore location, it is possible that the
prospect could be drilled from an onshore Northern Ireland
location.
"We have now commenced planning for a future drilling
programme in 2014, which includes necessary site investigations,
local permitting requirements, together with regulatory and
local stakeholder liaison," technical director John O'Sullivan
said in a statement on Thursday.
The promising news on Rathlin Basin follows an announcement
in November that Providence's Drombeg site in deep Atlantic
waters could yield 872 million barrels of recoverable oil.
