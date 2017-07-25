Subprime lender Provident Financial says H1 profit down 22.6 pct

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Provident Financial Plc reported a 22.6 percent drop in first-half pretax profit as it continued to be hit by a reduction in the number of debt collection agents at its home credit division.

The company, which provides credit to people who do not meet the lending criteria of mainstream banks, said pretax profit fell to 115.3 million pounds ($150.33 million)in the six months ended on June 30.

A change in business model at the company had resulted in staffing levels dropping, which acted as a drag on performance.

"Whilst I remain disappointed by the higher than expected operational disruption to trading in the home credit business, the new business model was deployed as planned during the first week in July," said Provident Financial Chief Executive Peter Crook.

"Our focus will be on customer service, embedding the new model and improving collections through the third quarter of the year." ($1 = 0.7670 pounds) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan and Noor Zainab Hussain)