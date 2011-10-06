(Corrects paragraph 4 to say the figure is in Canadian dollar)

* Sees 2011 EBITDA at C$245-C$285

* Sees 2012 capex at C$135 mln, and 2013 at C$145 mln

Oct 6 Canada's Provident Energy Ltd , which operates natural gas processing facilities, raised its forecast for 2011 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, on higher production at its Redwater facilities in Alberta.

The company, which manages natural gas liquids midstream business, has combined its upstream business with Midnight Oil Exploration Ltd.

Provident expects adjusted EBITDA of C$245-C$285 million. It had earlier expected C$210-C$250 million.

Provident Energy doubled its capital expenditure outlook for 2012 to C$135 million and for 2013 to C$145 million.

Provident Energy shares closed at C$8.47 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.