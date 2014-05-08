May 8 Provident Financial Plc

* Chairman - confidence that group is on track to deliver good quality growth in 2014

* Vanquis Bank has continued to generate strong customer growth and margins in Q1

* CD is making excellent progress in repositioning home credit business

* Credit quality in both businesses is good and group's funding position is strong

* Total funding capacity amounted to £608m

* Group's committed debt facilities at 31 March 2014 provided headroom of £326m

* Tighter credit standards implemented during final quarter of 2013 have continued to restrict recruitment of more marginal customers into business

* Both Vanquis Bank and CCD have obtained written interim permissions related to fca regulation on consumer credit industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: