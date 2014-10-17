Oct 17 Provident Financial Plc

* Credit quality in all three businesses is very sound and group's funding position is strong

* Balance sheet gearing at end of september was 2.2 times compared with a covenant limit of 5.0 times

* Consumer credit division remains on track to deliver full-year trading results in line with internal plans

* Underpins confidence in delivering good quality growth for 2014 as a whole