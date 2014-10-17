UPDATE 1-Volkswagen, Tata Motors plan to cooperate in India
* India set to become the world's No.3 car market by 2020 (Adds details from press release of Tata, VW, background)
Oct 17 Provident Financial Plc
* Credit quality in all three businesses is very sound and group's funding position is strong
* Balance sheet gearing at end of september was 2.2 times compared with a covenant limit of 5.0 times
* Consumer credit division remains on track to deliver full-year trading results in line with internal plans
* Underpins confidence in delivering good quality growth for 2014 as a whole Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India set to become the world's No.3 car market by 2020 (Adds details from press release of Tata, VW, background)
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.