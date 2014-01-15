UK likely to spare energy suppliers a blanket price cap-analysts
* Price cap for poorest seen as likeliest outcome of UK review
Jan 15 Provident Financial PLC : * Expects to report results for 2013 in line with market expectations * Good momentum behind the programme of work to reposition ccd and funding
position is strong * Source text
* Price cap for poorest seen as likeliest outcome of UK review
ABU DHABI, March 24 The United Arab Emirates, one of the world's top aviation hubs, has said it was surprised by the ban on laptops in plane cabins bound for the United States because UAE security was already tight, but it pledged to cooperate with U.S. authorities.