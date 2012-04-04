UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
LONDON, April 4 British sub-prime lender Provident Financial has raised 120 million pounds ($191.7 million) through a retail bond offering on the London Stock Exchange, helping diversify the company's funding base.
The company's latest retail bond is a 5-1/2 years fixed-rate product, paying a semi-annual coupon of 7 percent per year.
Investec Bank and Barclays were joint lead managers for the issue, which was over subscribed.
"The continued development of the retail bond market has provided an important strand for our programme to diversify our funding and we are delighted by the response to this latest issue," Provident Financial finance director Andrew Fisher said in a statement. ($1 = 0.6262 British pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.