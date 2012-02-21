Feb 21 Specialty finance company Provident Mortgage Capital Associates Inc said in a regulatory filing that it expects its initial public offering of 8.3 million shares to be priced at $15 apiece.

The San Bruno, California-based company had filed for an IPO of up to $300 million in March last year, but at the expected price range, the company will raise just $124.5 million.

The company, which was formed to acquire residential mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets, will be externally managed and advised by Delaware-based PMF Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Provident Funding Associates.

Higher refinancing activity has hit the mortgage market, eroding profits at REITs.

The company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it would use the proceeds from the offering to buy an initial portfolio consisting mainly of agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

UBS Investment Bank, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Securities are lead underwriters to the IPO.

In the nine months ended September 30, 2011, the company's origination volume totaled $14.9 billion, according to the filing.

The company plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PMCA". (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)