* Intends to sell 5 mln shares at $15/shr

* Earlier planned to offer 8.3 mln shares at the same price

Feb 29 Provident Mortgage Capital Associates Inc said in a regulatory filing that it now plans to offer 5 million shares at $15 per share. At the new price, the specialty finance company expects to raise about $72 million.

The new price is less than a quarter of what it intended to raise when it first filed for a $300 million IPO in March last year.

Earlier this month, the San Bruno, California-based company had planned to offer 8.3 million shares at $15 apiece.

The company, which was formed to acquire residential mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets, hopes to qualify as a real estate investment trust by the end of 2012.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)