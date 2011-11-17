BRUSSELS Nov 17 U.S. agribusiness giant
Cargill secured EU regulatory approval on Thursday to
purchase animal feeds producer Provimi from private equity firm
Permira for 1.5 billion euros.
The European Commission said that an investigation had
established that the deal -- to buy Provimi's holding company
KoroFrance -- would not create competition issues.
"The investigation showed that the horizontal overlaps
between the activities of Cargill and KoroFrance in animal
compound feed and feed mixes would not raise competition
concerns given the relatively limited combined market position
of the merging parties and the presence of a sufficient number
of alternative suppliers," the EU's executive said in a
statement.
The acquisition will reinforce Cargill's dominant position
in the animal nutrition business. [USN:nL3E7JF26R]
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)