* Paying 223 mln pounds cash, up to 133.8 mln in CVRs

* Contingent payments tied to obesity and arthritis drugs

* Proximagen shares up 20.3 pct at 331 pence (Adds comment from investors and analyst)

LONDON, June 13 U.S. drugmaker Upsher-Smith Laboratories is to buy British group Proximagen for 223 million pounds ($347 million) plus further payments potentially worth up to 134 million based on the success of two experimental drugs.

Wednesday's deal - a rare win for British biotech investors - is the latest in a wave of acquisitions in the sector as drug companies scour the biotechnology landscape for promising new medicines with which to replenish their product pipelines.

Proximagen has drugs in early-stage development for central nervous system disorders, cancer and inflammation. It also has a treatment for obesity known as PRX00933, which got a boost in May when U.S. advisers backed a similar pill from Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Unlisted Upsher-Smith, which has worked with Proximagen since 2008, said the British firm's products had significant potential.

USL, a subsidiary of Upsher-Smith, will pay 320 pence for each Proximagen share and a further 192 pence per share in either cash or loan notes by way of contingent value rights (CVRs).

CVRs are increasingly being looked at as a tool to bridge differences between buyers and sellers in biotech transactions. They were used last year to seal Sanofi's $20.1 billion acquisition of Genzyme.

In this case, the CVRs are linked to the success of obesity drug PRX00933 and VAP-1, another medicine for rheumatoid arthritis.

Shares in Proximagen traded 20.3 percent higher at 331p by 0915 GMT, implying investors currently see only modest value in the CVRs.

Upsher-Smith already holds 16 percent in Proximagen, which also has drugs in development for Parkinson's disease, epilepsy, cognition and neuropathic pain.

Edison analyst Lala Gregorek said the deal represented an attractive offer from a strategic partner and made good sense, since Upsher-Smith had deeper pockets to take forward Proximagen's broad pipeline.

UK BIOTECH BOOST

Upsher-Smith's decision to snap up Proximagen follows a pattern of larger drug companies buying out smaller biotech rivals. But it is unusual in that the target is British, while most of the biotech companies acquired recently or now in play are U.S.-based.

Current U.S. biotech targets include Human Genome Sciences , which is being pursued by GlaxoSmithKline, and Amylin Pharmaceuticals, which is undergoing an auction process.

British biotech companies, by contrast, have often struggled to deliver returns to investors. But Neil Woodford, fund manager at Invesco, Proximagen's largest shareholder, said the deal showed money could be made in the sector.

"This is a very good demonstration of the value that can be created by combining great science, supportive investors and a commercially driven management team," he said.

Another winner from the transaction is IP Group, which invested back in 2004 and will see a 35-fold return on its investment - or 57 times if the CVRs pay off. Its shares rose 2.5 percent.

Upsher-Smith said it would fund the cash consideration by existing cash and debt facilities. It has already received commitments from Proximagen's directors and shareholders who hold about 72 percent of the company's shares to vote in favour of the deal.

Proximagen was advised by WG Partners, while JP Morgan acted as financial adviser to Upsher-Smith.

($1 = 0.6432 British pounds) (Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore and Ben Hirschler in London; Editing by Don Sebastian and Mark Potter)