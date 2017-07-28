FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
International carrier business weighs on Proximus Q2 results
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
Trump faces growing Republican unease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 28, 2017 / 6:16 AM / 2 days ago

International carrier business weighs on Proximus Q2 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 27 (Reuters) - Proximus, Belgium's largest telecoms company, reported slightly worse-than-expected core profit in the second quarter as income from its international business declined.

The company reported second quarter core profit adjusted for one-off items (EBITDA) up 0.4 percent at 464 million euros ($542.6 million), just below the 466 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The company said revenues from its consumer business increased, as it added customers to its digital TV and fixed internet services as well as mobile phone customers on a monthly contract.

Revenues in its international carrier business fell by 12.9 percent, as income from selling wholesale access to international phone calls declined in what Proximus called a competitive market.

Proximus repeated its 2017 full year outlook of nearly stable domestic revenue and slightly growing adjusted core profit. ($1 = 0.8551 euros) (Reporting by Elizabeth Miles)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.