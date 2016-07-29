BRUSSELS, July 29 Belgian telecoms group Proximus on Friday said core profit in the second quarter of 2016 increased by more than analysts had expected, as growth in its Belgian operations outweighed falling income from its international business.

Core profit (EBITDA) grew 1.7 percent in the second quarter to 463 million euros ($513.05 million), above the 449 million euros expected a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The group kept its 2016 outlook for revenues and EBITDA to grow slightly. ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Reporting by Manon Jacob; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)