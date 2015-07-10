By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, July 9 A former employee of a top proxy
adviser pled guilty to charges he shared confidential corporate
voting details in return for gifts like pricey tickets to an NFL
football game, prosecutors said on Thursday.
The former employee, Brian Bennett, 42, was charged with
conspiring to commit wire fraud. He faces up to five years in
prison plus fines, according to a statement from Carmen Ortiz,
U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts.
Prosecutors did not name the firm where Bennett worked, but
media reports have identified it as Institutional Shareholder
Services of Rockville, Maryland, the largest proxy adviser. An
ISS spokesman declined to comment.
Bennett worked at his employer's office in Rockville,
Maryland from 1998 until 2010 and then worked in its Boston
office until he was fired in 2012, according to a court
document.
According to prosecutors Bennett, of South Carolina and
previously known as Brian Zentmyer, from 2008 to 2012 conspired
with an employee of another firm to provide confidential
information about the holdings of the proxy adviser's clients
and their voting in corporate elections.
In return Bennett received gifts including tickets worth
thousands of dollars to concerts and sporting events, according
to a court document. The document details gifts Bennett received
such as two tickets to a 2011 professional football game between
the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys valued at more
than $1,200.
Bennett's contact worked for a proxy solicitor, a firm that
helps companies track their own elections and campaign for
shareholder votes, prosecutors said. Media reports have
identified the proxy solicitor as Georgeson. Executives at that
firm did not respond to an inquiry.
An attorney for Bennett did not return messages.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)