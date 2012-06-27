LONDON, June 27 Tidjane Thiam, chief executive
of top British insurer Prudential, will take over as
chairman of the Association of British Insurers next week, the
ABI said on Wednesday.
Thiam, who in February warned that Prudential might quit its
London base to avoid tough new European capital rules, will
become ABI chairman on July 3, the lobby group said.
"Insurance is one of Britain's business success stories and
it continues to provide jobs, security and much of the long-term
investment that drives economic growth," Thiam said in a
statement.
Thiam, who has been Prudential CEO since 2009 and led its
failed $35 billion attempt to buy Asian rival AIA the
following year, replaces outgoing ABI chairman Tim Breedon.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; editing by Matt Scuffham)