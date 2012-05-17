* Dissenting voters still support management - chairman
* Shareholder advisory group ISS raised concerns - spokesman
* Shares down 2 percent
(Adds chairman quote, detail, background)
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, May 17 Prudential, Britain's No.
1 insurer, said investors holding 30.33 percent of its shares
voted against its executive pay plans, the latest in a wave of
shareholder revolts against excessive rewards that has forced
two high-profile CEOs to quit.
The dissenting vote, well ahead of the 6 percent average for
British firms last year, came from small investors with concerns
about specific aspects of Prudential's pay practices rather than
deep-seated discontent with management, the insurer said.
"Those who voted against have stressed to us that they did
so because of concerns about specific issues," Pru's outgoing
chairman Harvey McGrath said on Thursday at the company's annual
general meeting in London.
"They went on to express their full confidence in, and
support for, the management of the group and our strategy."
Andrew Moss, boss of rival insurer Aviva, and Sly
Bailey, head of newspaper group Trinity Mirror, quit
this month amid mounting investor resistance to executive pay
rises at underperforming firms.
Other companies including Barclays and Inmarsat
have suffered sizeable shareholder revolts over
remuneration in a phenomenon dubbed the "shareholder spring".
Shareholder advisory service ISS, which guides investors on
executive pay and corporate governance issues, had objected to
above-inflation salary rises for some Prudential directors, a
spokesman for the insurer said.
ISS could not immediately be reached for comment.
Prudential's best-paid director last year was Michael
McLintock, the head of its M&G fund management arm, who received
a 6-million pound ($9.55 million) payout under a management
incentive scheme that took his total package to 7.6 million
pounds.
That was some 60 percent higher than Chief Executive Tidjane
Thiam, who pocketed a total of 4.7 million pounds.
British shareholders do not have the power to block
companies' pay plans, although their vote on remuneration would
become binding under government proposals published this year.
In 2010, Prudential endured a bruising confrontation with
shareholders who forced it to abandon an ambitious $35.5 billion
bid for Asian rival AIA, a takeover that would have doubled its
footprint in its key Asian markets.
Prudential shares were down 2 percent at 1435 GMT on
Thursday, underperforming a 1.1 percent drop in the FTSE 100
.
($1 = 0.6282 British pounds)
(Reporting by Myles Nelligan, Writing by Paul Sandle; Editing
by Rosalba O'Brien and David Hulmes)